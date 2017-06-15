Cape Coral woman, 86, dies from injuries suffered in crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An 86-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she sustained from a May crash Thursday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Maria Pando, of Cape Coral, was involved in a four-vehicle crash, police said. Pando suddenly accelerated her car and drove in the wrong direction on Cape Coral Parkway.

Some of the passengers involved sustained minor injuries, including Pando’s passenger William Pando, 88, of Cape Coral.

William Pando’s current condition is unclear.