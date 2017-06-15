Cape Coral duo arrested in heroin bust

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two people were arrested Wednesday in a heroin bust, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Cape Coral residents Luis Armando Broches, 31, and Amanda Broches, 33, both of the 300 block of Northeast 24th Avenue, are accused of selling heroin to police.

The heroin bust is the second in the past two days, police said.

Luis Armando Broches faces charges of sale and possession of heroin. His bond is set at $22,500.

Amanda Broches faces charges of sale of heroin and two counts of possession of heroin. Her bond is set at $40,000.

The pair is due in court July 17.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

