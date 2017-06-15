Blimp goes down at US Open

ERIN, Wis. (AP) A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the the pilot was seriously burned, authorities in Wisconsin said.

A statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The statement says the blimp was on fire or smoking and went down rapidly. The sheriff’s office asked the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to help investigate the cause.

Only the pilot was on board the craft, the aircraft’s operator said.

Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

WINK News anchor Lois Thome shared that video on Facebook.

NEW VIDEO of a blimp going down at the U.S. Open in Wisconsin. The blimp caught fire and crashed to the ground injuring the pilot and causing an explosion on the ground.WINK News Posted by Lois Thome WINK News on Thursday, June 15, 2017

Maynard, who initially said he wasn’t sure the pilot survived the crash, says the pilot is “OK” but will still be hospitalized.

The blimp went down in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course, the U.S. Golf Association said.

Maynard could not confirm witness accounts that the pilot skydived from the blimp and said the aircraft’s pilots do not regularly carry parachutes.

The Open, one of golf’s four majors, opened play Thursday at the course in Erin, Wisconsin.