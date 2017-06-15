Authorities search for suspect involved in East Naples robberies

EAST NAPLES, Fla. The same man is believed to have pulled off a pair of armed robberies at East Naples businesses.

The first took place Saturday night when he entered Rose Supermarket at 6026 Radio Road and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. The other happened Monday night when he walked into the K Square Food Mart at 11466 Tamiami Trail E. and also threatened a clerk at gunpoint.

The man fled from both robberies with an undisclosed amount of money, according to deputies.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 to 165 pounds.

He wore dark clothes and a University of South Florida sweatshirt during the Rose Supermarket robbery, and a black jacket, black mask and white hat during the K Square Food Mart robbery, deputies said.

He may have been seen at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday outside a Circle K at 1033 Airport-Pulling Road, the sheriff’s office said. Employees were sitting outside when they spotted a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants walking toward the front of the store.

He took off before going inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).