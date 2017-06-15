2,700 gallons of raw sewage released from manhole in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. About 2,700 gallons of raw sewage was released from a manhole Wednesday afternoon in Naples, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

The wastewater was released around 3 p.m. at 479 Industrial Blvd. near the Naples Municipal Airport. Sunniland Corp. Roofing Supplies is listed at that address.

The sewage was cleaned up without any effect on drinking water or surface water, officials said.

Heavy rain caused the release, which Collier County Utilities reported to the state, officials said.