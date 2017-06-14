Stay thirsty: ‘Most interesting man’ now pitching tequila

NEW YORK (AP) “The Most Interesting Man in the World” is giving up beer for tequila.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith appeared as the sophisticated, eccentric and worldly pitchman for Dos Equis beer for nearly a decade. He’s now promoting Astral Tequila.

In a new ad, the 78-year-old Goldsmith nods at his Dos Equis days by raising a glass of tequila and saying, “I told you I don’t always drink beer.”

Dos Equis announced Goldsmith’s departure from the long-running ad campaign last year. It has continued the campaign with a younger actor.