Scattered rain, storms for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 91 degrees with scattered rain and storms Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“There will be patchy fog up until 9 a.m. and then after that there will be a combination of sun and clouds,” Devitt said. “We could see isolated areas of rain as early as 11 a.m. and scattered rain and storms are expected as we hit the second half of your Wednesday.”

