Report: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor finalize fight for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas

Published: June 14, 2017 5:25 PM EDT
Updated: June 14, 2017 6:04 PM EDT
The long-awaited boxing match is going down in August. Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith. /CBS SPORTS

(CBS SPORTS) It’s happening.

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to battle UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole. The bout will be held in Las Vegas at either the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena.

After just under two years of smack talk between the two, Mayweather and McGregor coming to an agreement to finalize this fight is a massive development. McGregor’s side has supposedly been done for weeks with UFC president Dana White saying as much in the press. Speculation has the two fighters earning approximately $175 million combined for the bout.

No conformation has been provided at this time from Mayweather Promotions, UFC, Showtime or the fighters.

Mayweather (49-0 boxing, 26 KOs) has not fought since 2015 when he defeated Andre Berto, while McGregor (21-3 UFC, 18 KOs) won the UFC lightweight championship with a second-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

The mixed martial artist will be competing in his first professional boxing match when he steps into the ring with Mayweather.