Motorcyclist hospitalized in Estero crash
ESTERO Fla. A motorcyclist was hospitalized in a crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Pelican Sound Drive and U.S. 41.
He was hit by a woman driving a white Mercedes who failed to yield while making a left hand turn, officials said. The impact threw the motorcyclist from his bike into nearby bushes.
His condition is currently unclear.
No further information is immediately available.
Reporter:
Kelsey Kushner
KelseyWinkNews
Writer:
Sabrina Lolo
winknews