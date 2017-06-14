Infant found dead in Estero mobile home park
ESTERO, Fla. A two-month old baby was found dead inside a home Wednesday afternoon at the Covered Wagon Trailer Park off U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road, residents said.
Lee County deputies responded to the community around 1:20 p.m. They also blocked off a nearby Publix.
Although the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, deputies don’t suspect foul play.
No further information is immediately available.
Reporter:
|Kelsey Kushner
Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
