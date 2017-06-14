Gov. Scott approves pay raise bill for state workers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) State employees will get a pay raise this October under a bill signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Wednesday signed the bill (SB 7022) that includes $183 million that will be used to offer varying levels of pay hikes for workers.

Rank-and-file employees who currently earn $40,000 a year or less will get a $1,400 pay raise, and those earning more than $40,000 will receive a $1,000 raise. The legislation also authorizes 5 percent pay raises to state law-enforcement officers that will kick in on July 1. Judges, state attorneys and public defenders will get a 10 percent raise in October.

The bill includes changes to retirement and health insurance benefits.

Newly hired public employees will be placed in an investment 401(k) styled-plan if they don’t make a choice within nine months of starting their jobs.