Flood advisory issued for parts of Collier, Hendry

FORT MYERS, Fla. An urban and small stream flood advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon for portions of Collier County and Hendry County, the National Weather Service of Miami said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Ave Maria, Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee and Naples Park, the weather service said.

Heavy rain flooded Shirley St., J&C Blvd, Trade Center Way and other streets in Naples, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shirley St., J&C Blvd, Trade Center Way, and other streets in the North Naples indy park are under water. Use caution. Avoid, if possible. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) June 14, 2017

“A good amount of stronger storms, lightning and thunder are moving through Collier County, western portions of Hendry County and southeastern portions of Lee County,” WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said.

Heavy rain, causing small stream flooding and minor road flooding, are included in the storms, Maloch said.

As the storms move out, expect the flooding to decrease quickly, Maloch said.