Fire scorches Lehigh Acres home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A home was scorched Wednesday morning on 19th Street West,

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said.

Four adults, one child and four pets lived inside of the home on the 3000 block of 19th Street West, fire officials said.

Only one person was home when the fire started at around 8:15 a.m., but they were able to exit the home unharmed, according to the home owner.

The fire destroyed the roof of the home, the master bedroom and a child’s bedroom, according to the home owner.

The family of five will be staying with friends until they can move back into their home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

