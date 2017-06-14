Drivers license services suspended this weekend as state upgrades database system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Driver license and motor vehicle services will be unavailable online and in person this weekend as the state upgrades its database system.

The system will shut down at 7 p.m. Friday and will be restored at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is migrating its current enterprise database infrastructure into a cloud solution.

Services impacted include:

Driver license and ID card issuance and renewals

Driver license testing

Address updates

Vehicle titling and registrations

Commercial driver license services

Vessel titling and registrations

Parking permits

Electronic lien services

All law enforcement related systems will remain operational.