Drivers license services suspended this weekend as state upgrades database system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Driver license and motor vehicle services will be unavailable online and in person this weekend as the state upgrades its database system.
The system will shut down at 7 p.m. Friday and will be restored at 8 a.m. Monday.
The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is migrating its current enterprise database infrastructure into a cloud solution.
Services impacted include:
- Driver license and ID card issuance and renewals
- Driver license testing
- Address updates
- Vehicle titling and registrations
- Commercial driver license services
- Vessel titling and registrations
- Parking permits
- Electronic lien services
All law enforcement related systems will remain operational.
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria
winknews