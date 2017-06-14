Arcadia city councilman, former police officer dies

ARCADIA, Fla. Arcadia city councilman Delshay Turner has died, the Arcadia Police Department said.

The memorial will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on 101 South Orange Ave. The funeral will be held at 3:30 p.m. on June 17 at the DeSoto Middle School Gym on 420 East Gibson St.

Delshay was also a member of the Arcadia Police Department for 20 years, the department said.

The cause and time of his death are unclear.

The police department expressed their condolences on Facebook: