Arcadia city councilman, former police officer dies
ARCADIA, Fla. Arcadia city councilman Delshay Turner has died, the Arcadia Police Department said.
The memorial will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on 101 South Orange Ave. The funeral will be held at 3:30 p.m. on June 17 at the DeSoto Middle School Gym on 420 East Gibson St.
Delshay was also a member of the Arcadia Police Department for 20 years, the department said.
The cause and time of his death are unclear.
The police department expressed their condolences on Facebook:
|Katherine Viloria
