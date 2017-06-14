3 FGCU players selected in MLB draft

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three FGCU baseball players have a sought-after opportunity in front of them.

Junior pitcher Kutter Crawford, the ace of the Eagles staff, was picked by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the 16th round of the professional baseball draft.

Junior shortstop Julio Gonzalez, who had the highest batting average on the team, was drafted in the 17th round by the Kansas City Royals.

Senior pitcher Garrett Anderson, of Arcadia, was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 35th round.

Crawford and Gonzalez will forgo their senior seasons to pursue their pro careers.