SWFL residents to receive relief amid avid mosquito season

LABELLE, Fla. The Harry Chapin Food Bank will distribute 80,000 units of OFF! mosquito repellent over the next three months to Southwest Florida residents.

The mosquito repellent donation will be distributed throughout Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The effort will help prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika.

Upcoming distributions at local mobile pantries include:

June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Barron Park on 100 Park Avenue in Labelle.

June 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whistlers Cover Apartments on 11400 Whistlers Cove Boulevard in Naples.

June 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at East Naples Park on 3500 Thomasson Drive in Naples.

June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 211 West Charlotte Avenue in Punta Gorda.