Trio turn themselves in for Fort Myers Shores kidnapping

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three suspects accused of kidnapping a woman for five days each received a $810,000 bond on Tuesday after turning themselves in Monday evening.

Aranyelis Garcia-Ramos, 25, Frank Ortega, 27, and Eric Gomez, 23, all of Fort Myers, are accused of holding a woman against her will for five days at a house on the 2000 block of Santiago Avenue, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The trio faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The suspects will have to surrender their passports, will not be allowed to have contact with the victim or co-defendant, and they will have a nebbia hold, which allows the court to investigate the source of the funds used for the bond.

Their next scheduled court appearance is July 17.