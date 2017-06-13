Suspects arrested in Fort Myers Shores kidnapping to face judge

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. Three suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping will face a judge Tuesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fort Myers residents Aranyelis Garcia-Ramos, 25, Frank Ortega, 27, and Eric Gomez, 23, are accused of kidnapping a woman for five days at a house on the 2000 block of Santiago Avenue, according to deputies.

The trio was arrested Monday night, and no bond has been set. The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

Their next court appearance is on July 17.