Surveillance footage shows bizarre robbery at Lee County store

BUCKINGHAM, Fla. It was a lot of work for two beers and cigarettes.

Surveillance footage shows what appeared to be a masked suspect breaking into Kuntry Express Sunday night at 4951 Buckingham Rd. by climbing through a hole behind the ice machine.

“He moved the whole machine from here,” store owner Arifur Rahman said. “He moved it and he broke my sink.”

The suspect made his way to the cooler for beer, then broke the cash register and stole the money inside, Lee County deputies said. He then grabbed several stacks of tobacco cartons before leaving.

Rahman’s wife noticed the broken register the next morning.

But it was the tampered ice machine that made her suspicious.

“She realized after 7:30,” Rahman said. “She went back to get some bag of ice then she realized it broke, and the back window and the back wall.”

The hole is now boarded up, Rahman said, but the question remains as to how the suspect fit through it.

within ten minutes its shock and another thing shock is that he was a big guy but the hole is not big enough that he could come inside and somehow he made it and after that after he done all of those things he go back again

Rahman is hopeful detectives will find the suspect and return the stolen money.