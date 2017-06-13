‘Sexy chest’ swimsuit has the Internet buzzing

CHICAGO (CBS) When you think you have seen it all, there is always something else that appears and surprises you.

The latest? The “Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit.”

A California clothing company called Beloved Shirts who creates unique clothing for men and women, has recently created a one-piece swimsuit with a realistic screenprint of a man’s hairy chest, torso, and back.

The swimsuit is offered in three different colors to match with your skin tone – natural, tan, and dark – and is available in six sizes, XS to XXL.

So if you want to scare others away or just want to be a walking conversation piece, then this swimsuit is perfect for you and is on sale! The suit originally selling for $59.95 is now on sale for $44.95.

Many took to Twitter after seeing the swimsuit on Instagram and had quite a lot to say.

“No, we’re absolutely not doing this,” wrote one Twitter user, with a picture of the hairy swimsuit.

The tweet received many replies including: “WHOOOO would NEED this?” “I want to delete this image from my brain,” “that’s disturbing,” “this is why God doesn’t talk to us anymore,” “I’m disgusted,” and more.