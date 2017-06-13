Restrictions remain, but water plentiful in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. There’s no cause for concern about water in Charlotte County despite months of drought.

Charlotte County officials say they have more than enough, even though lawn-watering restrictions remain in place.

“In many areas of the state, there’s a real shortage of water,” Charlotte County Utilities Director Gary Hubbard said. “We’re very fortunate here in Charlotte County not to have that situation.”

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority can send up to 16.1 million gallons of water to the county each day. But only an average of about 11 million gallons are used.

The rest of the water is stored in reservoirs. Cape Coral tapped into some of that water this spring to help replenish its freshwater canals.

The county projects it won’t need the full 16.1 million gallons for another 10 years and won’t require more than that until 2031.

Still, residents are only allowed to water their lawns once a week, and the rule is expected to remain in place until Aug. 1.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

KristiGrossWINK

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews