Padres draft Canterbury School pitcher in fourth round

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Sam Keating’s quest to become the first Major League Baseball player from The Canterbury School took a major step forward Tuesday.

The San Diego Padres selected the right-handed pitcher with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round of the pro baseball draft.

Keating had committed to Clemson University, but he scrapped those plans and quickly signed with the Padres organization, Canterbury coach Frank Turco said.

The value of Keating’s contract is unclear, but the approximate pick value of No. 108 is $497,000, meaning he likely received a signing bonus around that amount.

The team will soon assign him to one of its minor league affiliates.

Keating projects as a reliever, according to MLB.com, citing concerns among scouts about his arm action and control. Still, his velocity climbed this spring, when he touched 94 mph at times.