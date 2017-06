Naples Restaurant Week: The Oyster Society

FORT MYERS, Fla. If you haven’t mapped out your plans for dinner this week, consider yourself Naples-bound. Naples Restaurant Week is happening right now and it’s packed full of not-to-be-missed dining deals.

Executive Chef Francesco Carvelli and General Manager Bianca Perez of The Oyster Society stopped by the WINK News studio with one savory dish being offered.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

JessicaWINKNews

Producer: Rachel Rothe