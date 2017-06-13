Collier County emergency shelter to welcome pets, owners

NAPLES, Fla. A local shelter will offer pet owners and their pets a place to stay during hurricane season.

North Collier Regional Park on 15000 Livingston Road will serve as an adjacency shelter, allowing pets and pet owners to be housed on the same campus.

Pet owners must pre-register their pets and they must be up to date on vaccinations. The registration is open through November.

Only cats and dogs will be accepted at the shelter.

For more information, visit Collier County’s official website.

Reporter: Nicole Papageorge

Writer: Katherine Viloria

