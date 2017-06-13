Charlotte County deputies uses social media to combat recent burglaries

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Hashtags are a social media creation the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wants to use for real-world crime prevention.

Pasco County law enforcement created the hashtag #9pmroutine to remind residents to lock their doors before going to bed. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is following suit after a string of burglaries to unlocked cars in a section of Port Charlotte.

“We’re really just reminding them to be vigilant citizens and make sure they secure their property at night,” Public Information Officer Katie Heck said.

Residents are also encouraged to use the hashtag.

“When someone logs on to their social media, they may have forgotten to lock their car that night,” Heck said. “But they see someone else post about it and then it reminds them to go secure their valuables.”

Homeowners like Ron Allen think the hashtag is a good idea.

“Yeah, it’s a good reminder because a lot of people get complacent,” he said.