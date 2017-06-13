Bacteria advisory lifted for North Fort Myers park

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. An advisory about high levels of bacteria at North Shore Park has been discontinued, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County said.

Samples for E. coli taken Monday in the water at the park prompted the decision. The advisory was first posted in April and a second warning was issued in May.

The beach at the park isn’t meant for swimming, even under normal circumstances. The water there is used primarily by boaters and anglers.

Bacteria concerns also surfaced at the park beach in 2016.