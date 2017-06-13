Baby dies from injuries in San Carlos Park crash

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. A baby boy from Fort Myers died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in a crash last Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Nicolas Jiovanni Cruz, who was less than a year old, was pronounced dead after he was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital from the crash at U.S. 41 and Hickory Drive, the FHP said.

The driver of the car Cruz was in, 48-year-old Vicente Cruz of Fort Myers, was cited for lack of proper child restraint, the FHP said. The other driver, Wilton De La Cruz, 19, of Fort Myers, was cited for failure to yield.

Cruz and his 16-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at Gulf Coast Medical Center, the FHP said. De La Cruz was unhurt, but a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old who were also in his car suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lee Memorial.

De La Cruz, driving a 2001 Hyundai Accent, pulled out onto U.S. 41 from Hickory Drive without giving Cruz, driving a 2000 Toyota Celica, enough time to stop, the FHP said.

Writer: Chuck Myron

