At least 1 killed in overnight San Carlos Park crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person has died late Monday night in a crash on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 11:52 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and San Carlos Boulevard, according to the FHP.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries or fatalities are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.