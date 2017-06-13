Arrests made after Immokalee armed robbery, chase

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Two armed robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase, the Collier County Sheriff”s Office said.

The pursuit began around 4:44 p.m. after three suspects robbed the Mini Mart at 231 First St., deputies said.

The vehicle carrying the suspects crashed several miles away, the sheriff’s office said. The third suspect ran into the woods.

No further information is immediately available.