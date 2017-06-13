Armed robber hits East Naples convenience store

EAST NAPLES, Fla. An armed robber struck a convenience store on U.S. 41, Collier County Sheriff’s deputies said.

A suspect fled around 9:45 p.m. Monday from the K Square Food Mart on 11466 Tamiami Trail East, deputies said. It’s unclear what the suspect is alleged to have taken from the store.

The sheriff’s office used a helicopter in its search.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

OliviaWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews