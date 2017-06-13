3-vehicle crash blocks Charlotte County intersection
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A three-vehicle crash caused a roadblock Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A dump truck, pickup truck and Honda passenger vehicle were involved in the wreck, which took place around 11:45 a.m., Charlotte County EMS spokeswoman Dee Hawkins-Garland said.
One person in the Honda was hurt, Hawkins-Garland said. A medical helicopter is expected to land on Bermont Road west of State Road 31.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.
No further information was immediately available.
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria
