3-vehicle crash blocks Charlotte County intersection

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A three-vehicle crash caused a roadblock Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A dump truck, pickup truck and Honda passenger vehicle were involved in the wreck, which took place around 11:45 a.m., Charlotte County EMS spokeswoman Dee Hawkins-Garland said.

One person in the Honda was hurt, Hawkins-Garland said. A medical helicopter is expected to land on Bermont Road west of State Road 31.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

