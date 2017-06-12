Water outage prompts precautionary boil water notice in Matlacha

Published: June 12, 2017 8:49 AM EDT
Updated: June 12, 2017 8:53 AM EDT
MATLACHA, Fla. A water outage to replace a water line on Island Avenue will take effect Monday morning, the Greater Pine Island Water Association said in a statement.

The water outage will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Geary, Bruce, Velma, Janet, Cheryl, and Triggerfish Streets, as well as Island Avenue north of Clyde Street, according to the water association.

As a precaution, a boil water notice will be in effect until approximately Wednesday, according to a press release. Area residents should either consume bottled water or boil drinking and cooking water prior to use.

Additional tests will determine when the boil water notice will be lifted.

