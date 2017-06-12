Sea turtle released after rehab at Sanibel clinic

CAPTIVA, Fla. A loggerhead sea turtle was released Monday after receiving treatment at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife.

Boaters found the 190-pound female floating and unable to dive May 12 in waters off Captiva, the clinic said. The turtle, when it arrived at the clinic, was dehydrated, emaciated and covered in algae and other organisms, a sign it had been floating near the surface for some time.

Clinic staff helped it back to health with antibiotics, fluids and plenty of crabs, squid and fish, the clinic said. It was tagged with two flipper tags and a passive integrated transponder prior to release so staff can keep track of it.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials helped rescue the turtle last month, the clinic said. Monday’s release took place on a beach at the north end of Captiva.