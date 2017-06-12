Port Charlotte man, 69, killed in Sarasota County crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. One person died in a crash early Monday morning on Medical Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

William Carlson, 69, of Port Charlotte, was killed at around 1:20 a.m. when he was drove his 2012 Toyota Tacoma on Medical Drive through the intersection of Medical Boulevard and Medical Drive and continued into a grass ditch, according to the FHP.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Following the wreck, Carlson was pronounced deceased at Englewood Community Hospital.

It’s unclear if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to State troopers.