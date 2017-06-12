LIVE NOW: Plane lands on Alligator Alley in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A plane is occupying a portion of the center median of Alligator Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol.

The plane originally landed a silver 1975 Gruman at around 10:08 a.m. at mile marker 53.6 on the roadway, according to the FHP. The pilot was able to move the plane to the center median before exiting the aircraft.

The pilot was the only person inside the aircraft and no one was hurt, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The left northbound lane of the interstate is closed due a fire truck occupying the lane, State troopers said

The plane was traveling from the Florida Keys to Orlando, when the pilot said he experienced motor failure, according to State troopers.

No further information was immediately available.