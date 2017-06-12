Mother mourns loss of son in State Road 82 crash

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Shaun Weedall had just started a new job and bought his dream car.

On June 6, the Lee County resident was killed in a head-on collision on State Road 82, his mother said.

“He was like the light, and now our light is gone,” Becky Wilson said of her son.

Marcos Morales Gaspar, 19, of Immokalee, was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition eastbound on State Road 82 at Lamm Road when he crossed over the center line into the path of Weedall’s 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

It’s unclear if Gaspar was drinking before the crash.

The Ford burst into flames, but Gaspar suffered only minor injuries. Weedall was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s ridiculous. So many people have been killed on that road,” she said. “When are they going to do something about it?”

The Florida Department of Transportation recently accelerated plans to widen the two-lane State Road 82 to at least four lanes, with work on the section near Immokalee set to begin in spring 2019. A crackdown on speeders along the highway took place last year.

But that’s little consolation for Wilson and the families of other crash victims.

“We’ve represented dozens of people that have been injured or killed on that road,” personal injury attorney Scot Goldberg said. “It’s a dangerous road, everyone knows that it needs to be fixed.”

Wilson says she’ll never drive down the road again and wants more lighting to be installed. The crash that killed Weedall happened around 3:38 a.m.

“He just loved living life,” Wilson said. “He was 41, but he lived like a 25-year-old. He was my life.”

Weedell hadn’t even made the first payment on his Hyundai yet, Wilson said.