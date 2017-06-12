Lee schools, property owners discuss Bonita High site

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Representatives from Lee County schools had a “positive conversation” Monday with the owners of property on the site where a new high school is being built, a district spokeswoman said.

The district discovered that a 150-foot strip of land on the site where Bonita Springs High School is under construction belongs to the Hawthorne Community Association, which is a homeowners group.

“Both parties are committed to achieving a mutually agreeable solution,” district spokeswoman Lauren Stillwell said.

Community association vice president Debra Fosselman said last week she anticipates resolution will be a lengthy process. The school is scheduled to open for the 2018-19 school year.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

MKingstonWINK

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews