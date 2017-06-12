Gov. Scott’s ‘victory’ tour to make stop in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott’s “Fighting for Florida’s Future Victory” tour will make a stop here Tuesday.

Scott will celebrate some of the bills state lawmakers passed during last week’s special session during his appearance at 1:15 p.m. at Sun Harvest Citrus on 14601 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

The governor will highlight spending on education, tourism, job creation and repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee, the governor’s office said. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran may also attend.

The visit comes against the backdrop a rally held last week by Lee County schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory Adkins and many of the district’s teachers, who called on the governor to veto a controversial education bill he’s expected to sign.