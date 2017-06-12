Former toxic dump site sits empty near Dunbar homes

FORT MYERS, Fla. A plot of land in the middle of Dunbar where toxic sludge was once dumped sits empty as officials decide what to do with it.

Arsenic was found 10 years ago in the soil of a city-owned area bounded by Henderson Avenue on the west, Midway Avenue on the east, Jeffcott Street on the south and South Street on the north.

No hazardous levels of arsenic remain, nor is there any existing threat to groundwater, the Department of Environmental Protection said, citing recent tests. Another test isn’t scheduled until September 2018, and in the meantime, the city and the DEP are working to figure out what to do with the land, which sits near homes.

“That’s something I wasn’t aware of happening in my own backyard,” nearby resident Jumar Hillards said.

The city bought the plot of land in 1962 before homes started going up and used it to dispose of sludge from a water treatment plant.

But even as houses were built and families started moving in, the dumping continued until the city built a new water plant in 1993.

City Manager Saeed Kazemi released a statement calling it disappointing that past city leaders would continue using the land for dumping even as the neighborhood grew.