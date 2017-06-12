Father receives life, son receives 75 years for Fort Myers robbery, murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. A father was sentenced to life in prison and his son received 75 years on Monday for their involvement in an April 2015 robbery and murder.

Kevin Jerome Parker Sr. received life after being convicted of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in the death of Hendry Jenkins, who was shot and killed inside his home at the Hilton House Apartment Complex on Cleveland Avenue.

Surveillance video from a convenience store and a distinctive pair of bloody boots helped link Parker Sr. to the crime scene. Video appeared to show him wearing the boots, and bloody impressions from the boots were found at the scene, the state attorney’s office said.

His son, Kevin Jerome Parker Jr. received 75 years after being convicted of robbery while possessing a firearm. Parker Jr. knew about plans for the robbery but not the killing, the state attorney’s office said.

Some of Jenkins’ stolen jewelry was found at the motel where both men lived, and there were bloodstains from the victim on the jewelry and in the suspects’ vehicle, the state attorney’s office said.