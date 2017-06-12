Lehigh Acres man, 20, killed in crash on Leonard Blvd. South

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Leonard Boulevard South, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Erick Rosales, 20, of Lehigh Acres, was killed at around 12:12 a.m. when he was driving in a 2003 Dodge Intrepid approaching the intersection of Hightower Avenue South and Leonard Boulevard South, according to the FHP. He made a left turn onto Leonard Boulevard South, entered the path of a 2013 Nissan Rogue and hit the left side of the Nissan.

The Nissan then overturned onto its left side on the grassy shoulder, State troopers said. The driver of the Nissan sustained serious injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, while Rosales’ two passengers were taken to Lehigh Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

There was a complete roadblock at the intersection for most of the overnight hours, but the intersection has reopened, according to State troopers.

Rosales was pronounced dead at the scene, State troopers said. He was not wearing a seat belt, and it’s unclear if alcohol was involved for both drivers. The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending a further investigation.