SWFL food bank seeks help for low-income seniors

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Harry Chapin Food Bank is seeking donations to help replace a senior feeding program that recently went on the chopping block.

The food bank is seeking $700,000 for the launch of its Care & Share program, which is designed to cover more than 2,000 low-income seniors who received assistance from the federally funded Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

The Florida Department of Agriculture is redirecting supplemental food program funds away from recipients in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties on July 1.

The state recently approved $400,000 of seed money for the Care & Share program in this year’s budget, but the other portion of the $1.1 million needed for the program to launch would have to come from the community, the food bank said.

For more information or to make a donation, visit harrychapinfoodbank.org.