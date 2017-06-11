Burglars target unlocked cars in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. More than 15 unlocked vehicles were burglarized over the weekend in the Parkside area, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The burglaries happened from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning in an area surrounding Gibralter Drive, Midway Boulevard, Catherine Avenue and Hariet Street, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook to spread awareness:

Deputies urge residents to lock their cars, homes and sheds as a safety precaution.

Anyone with information should call Detective Fox at 239-639-2101, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.