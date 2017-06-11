Marco Island Hilton remains closed following electrical fire

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. An electrical fire at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa caused the hotel to remain closed Sunday, the Marco Island Fire Rescue Department said.

The fire took place on Friday morning in the electrical room of the resort on 560 S. Collier Blvd., according to Vincent Bucci, managing director of the resort.

MIFR on scene of a fire at the Marco Hilton. The fire on the 9th floor was electrical. Smoke, water damage and is being evaluated — MIFR (@MarcoIslandFire) June 9, 2017

No one was injured in the fire and hotel guests were relocated to other hotels in Marco Island and Naples while crews work to repair the damage, Bucci said in a statement.

“While damage was minimal, we will remain closed until the issue is completely resolved,” Bucci said in a statement.

The cause of the fire and the expected reopening date are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

