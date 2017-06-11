Hialeah man arrested after bat-wielding road rage incident

HIALEAH, Fla. A 24-year-old man was arrested after wielding a baseball bat in an apparent road rage incident, police in Miami-Dade County said.

Hector Herrera, of the 1100 block of West 29th Street in Hialeah, became enraged when another driver wouldn’t allow him to change lanes Friday near 1270 W. 49th St., the victim told police.

Herrera blocked the victim in, got out of his Ford Mustang and smashed the victim’s passenger side window with the bat, police said.

The victim, driving a truck, became frightened when Herrera began to walk around to the driver’s side, so the victim attempted to drive away, hitting Herrera’s car in the process, police said.

That collision appears to be shown at the beginning a cellphone video posted to a Facebook group called Only in South Florida.

The victim got out of his car and was grabbed by Herrera, who struck the victim in his right shoulder with the bat as they struggled, police said. An officer came along and broke up the fight.