Funnel clouds spotted over Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Funnel clouds were seen over Cape Coral on Sunday afternoon.

WINK News viewer Daniel Hogoboom shared a photo of one that almost touched down near Chiquita Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway in the southwest part of the city.

This just almost touched down in sw cape off Chiquita and cape prky Posted by Daniel Hogoboom on Sunday, June 11, 2017

Viewer Jim Pottle caught video nearby:

Just now from Southwest cape!! Posted by Jim Pottle Jr. on Sunday, June 11, 2017

Other viewers said they saw similar formations over Pine Island.

Funnel clouds are fairly typical during the summer in Southwest Florida, WINK meteorologist Ron Philips said.

“It’s different than a tornado because it’s not as strong,” Philips said. “They rotate a little bit … they don’t normally do a lot of damage if they actually reach the ground. Typically, they form over water and when they do hit the ground, they just kind of spill all their water out.”

Still, storms with winds of up to 40 mph were moving northwest through Cape Coral, heading toward Pine Island, North Captiva and western Charlotte County, Philips said.

The storms are also packing lightning and heavy rain. Some urban flooding is possible, Philips said.

Writer: Chuck Myron

