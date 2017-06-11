Community to thank Collier County wildfire first responders

EAST NAPLES, Fla. An event showcasing food trucks, live music and entertainment is just a small way residents will show their appreciation for first responders of the Collier County wildfires.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Sugden Regional Park on 4284 Avalon Drive. A ceremony will take place at 12 p.m.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern went live via Facebook to provide some more information about the upcoming festivities:

Admission is free, and event donations will go to fire victims who lost their homes.

For more information, visit Honor Our Collier Heroes’ Facebook page.