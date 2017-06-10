Police: Officer arrested after punching teen in face

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) A police officer in northeast Florida has been arrested for battery after a colleague reported seeing him punch a handcuffed teenager in the face repeatedly.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Pat Ivey said on Saturday that 38-year-old Officer Timothy James was arrested after the incident at about 4 a.m.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2t6Qiz1) that James is accused of punching a 17-year-old in the face after the teenager was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Ivey says that James claimed the teenager spat at him.

James was booked into the Duval County Jail and faces a charge of battery causing bodily harm.