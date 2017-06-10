Ongoing power outage in Fort Myers community sparks outrage among residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. Residents of Brookside Village are frustrated after one of the community’s apartment buildings lost power Friday.

“I came back and all the power was off,” resident Joyce Judge said. “It’s hot. I pay my rent on time and this is just uncalled for, you know? People are suffering around here. There’s kids around here, they can’t breathe.”

Residents not only lost electricity, but also hundreds of dollars in food and groceries due to a lack of working appliances. They’ve had to resort to sitting in their cars for air conditioning and to charge their phones.

“Everybody is out front,” resident Jerry Boswell said. “It’s just hot and nothing to cook. You can’t eat, can’t do anything.”

A damaged underground power line was found to be the source of the problem, community management said.

Management hopes to fix the power line Monday and is offering to take residents to a nearby motel until everything is resolved.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews